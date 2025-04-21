Middle East leaders express deep sorrow over death of Pope Francis

Leaders across the Middle East region paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88, Anadolu news agency reported.

Pope Francis, who made history as the first Jesuit and first Latin American pontiff, died after battling an illness described by Vatican officials as a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis” associated with thrombocytopenia.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi mourned the pontiff, describing him as “an exceptional global figure who dedicated his life to promoting peace and justice, building bridges of dialogue among peoples, and defending the just rights of the Palestinian people,” according to a readout by the presidency.

The passing of Pope Francis “is a great loss to the entire world. He was a voice for peace, love, and compassion – a model of unwavering commitment to noble values,” he added.

The Egyptian leader offered his “heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, to his followers, and to all who loved him.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the death of Pope Francis “a loss for all humanity.”

“He was a powerful voice for justice and peace, a defender of the poor and marginalised, and a champion of interfaith and intercultural dialogue,” he added in a statement.

“Pope Francis always carried Lebanon in his heart and prayers, and he consistently urged the world to stand by us in our time of crisis,” Aoun said.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid also mourned the pontiff on his X account.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His humanitarian stance against war and violence, and his continuous calls for peace and coexistence, will leave an indelible impact on the world.”

“Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable religious and humanitarian leader whose life was devoted to promoting peace, alleviating poverty, and fostering interfaith tolerance. Our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church, Christians, and people around the world. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Iran also offered its condolences to all Christians over the pontiff’s death.

“We ask the Almighty God to grant Pope Francis eternal peace and rest,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.

