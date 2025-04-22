Gazans repair water tanks punctured by Israel’s shells [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Gazans repair water tanks punctured by Israel’s shells [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Gazans repair water tanks punctured by Israel’s shells [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]

As Israel continues its blockade of Gaza, Palestinians are now working to repair water tanks which have been ruptured by Israel’s tank shells and bombs.

Ihab Abdel Bari, a plumber, says the war has had a significant impact on water tanks, as they are located on roofs. This has made them vulnerable to shrapnel from shells and missiles, particularly from quadcopters that fired at roofs.

The scarcity of water has meant water tanks are vital to store any of this resource which residents are able to access.

“I work to repair these tanks,” Ihab tells MEMO. “Some have only one or two holes, others have dozens. Others have large cracks, forcing people to repair them by any means necessary.”

Israel’s blockade has meant the equipment needed to carry out this work is not available. This makes the work Ihab does not only difficult, but “also expensive because I use cooking gas to weld these tanks with other plastic that is melted over the holes.”

Prior to the war, a 500-litre water tank cost just $20, today it’s over $140 in Gaza.

Rights groups have said the destruction of Gaza’s water infrastructure and Palestinians’ inability to access basic resources are part of the occupation state’s genocidal campaign in the Strip and effort to force Palestinians out of the enclave by any means possible.

