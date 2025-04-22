Israel arrests Palestinian child to pressure his father to turn himself in

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian child from the town of Kafr Ad-Dik, west of the occupied city of Salfit, to pressure his father to turn himself in.

Sources told Quds Press that Israeli occupation forces raided the home of Palestinian Ahmed Abdel Karim Al-Dik to arrest him. They searched the house and vandalised it. When they did not find him, they arrested his 12-year-old son, Ahmed, who is named after his father, as he was born while his father was detained in Israeli prisons.

They added that soldiers blindfolded and handcuffed Ahmed, photographed him, and sent the photo to Ahmed’s father via WhatsApp. They demanded that he turn himself in, threatening to detain Ahmed and the rest of the family otherwise.

They went even further, having Ahmed send a voice note to his father at gunpoint, asking his father to come because he was afraid of being arrested, beaten, or even killed.

The Palestinian Authority’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club confirmed in a joint statement issued on Monday, that Israeli occupation forces had arrested at least 20 Palestinian citizens from the West Bank, including children and former prisoners between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

