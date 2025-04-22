Israel intends to re-arrest released Palestinian prisoners, media reports claim

Israel’s Channel 12 reported yesterday that the Israeli occupation government is considering re-arresting Palestinian prisoners released as part of prisoner exchange agreements with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in an attempt to put pressure on the movement to accept the terms of a new ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The channel said that this step comes after a series of measures taken recently by Israel, including preventing the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and cutting off electricity to the Al-Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip.

It also reported that the Israeli authorities are exploring the possibility of carrying out a mass arrest campaign targeting dozens of former prisoners, particularly those released in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, as part of the agreements reached during the war on Gaza.

Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas, as part of the two phases of ceasefire agreements brokered by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the US, since the beginning of the 19-month-long genocidal war.

The channel reported that the idea of re-arresting prisoners was raised in previous cabinet meetings, but the security establishment opposed it at the time, deeming it ineffective.

It added that increasing pressure from some ministers, including far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, recently put the proposal back on the table.

The cabinet is expected to discuss this during its meeting today, along with other issues, most notably setting a deadline for Hamas to respond to the US proposal, which includes the release of ten captives and exploring ways to end the war.

It also noted that Israel may change its strategy if an agreement is not reached before the expected deadline, shifting its goal from reaching a deal to release the captives to escalating the fighting with the goal of “defeating Hamas.”

