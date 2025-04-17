1 more Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli detention

Another Palestinian detainee from the occupied West Bank city of Nablus died in Israeli detention amid accusations of Israeli ill-treatment of Palestinians in Israeli jails, prisoners’ affairs groups said today.

Twenty-year-old Mosab Audaily was serving a 13-month sentence in Israeli jails when he was pronounced dead last night at the Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheva in southern Israel, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The statement noted that Audaily was detained on 22 March 2024 and was scheduled to be released in three days.

While the statement did not elaborate on how he died, it said Audaily died “as a result of the organised crimes that have been practiced by the Israeli occupation prisons in an unprecedented manner since the start of the ongoing genocide” in Gaza.

The Israeli occupation authorities are yet to comment on Audaily’s death.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 64 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli captivity since October 2023, including at least 40 from Gaza.

Palestinian authorities estimate that at least 301 Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli prisons since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza in 1967.

Over 9,500 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons. The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip since October 2023 whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

