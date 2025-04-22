Israel heading towards disaster, opposition leader warns

The leader of Israel’s opposition, Yair Lapid, warned on Sunday that Tel Aviv is on its way to “another disaster”.

“Two weeks before the failure of the October vote, I held a press conference in which I warned that we were on the way to war and a security disaster. The government refused to listen. I now want to warn again, this time based on unequivocal intelligence information: We are on the way to another disaster,” Lapid wrote in Hebrew on X.

“This time it will come from within. The levels of incitement and madness are unprecedented. The red line has been crossed. If we don’t stop this, there will be a political murder here. Maybe more than one. Jews will kill Jews,” he warned.

