Syria FM urges diplomats who defected from Assad regime to ‘reunite’

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs issued a statement inviting diplomats who defected from the former regime to fill out a specially prepared form aimed at collecting and updating their data.

The ministry said in its statement: “Believing in the great national role you played by defecting from the defunct regime and standing with your people and their just cause, and out of our keenness to preserve and document this honourable history — and in recognition of the importance of activating your role in the phase of rebuilding a new Syria — we are currently working to gather and update the data of fellow diplomats who defected from the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs during the era of the former regime.”

The statement further read: “We kindly request that you fill out the following form, which has been specifically designed for this purpose. Please note that registration will close on 31 May 2025, and all submitted data will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. The information will be used solely for the purpose of organising future diplomatic efforts and establishing contact with you in a manner that serves the national interest.”

The ministry stressed that “the participation of defected diplomats in this effort is an important step towards reunification and the coordination of efforts during this delicate stage in our national journey.”

