Iraq announces support for Cardinal Sako to succeed Pope Francis

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced his “unwavering support” on Tuesday for the head of the Baghdad-based Chaldean Catholic Church, Cardinal Louis Sako, to succeed Pope Francis as head of the world’s 1.39 billion Roman Catholics. Al-Sudani made his comment on social media.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for His Beatitude Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, the sole nominee from the Middle East, to succeed the late Pope Francis (may his soul rest in peace) as the head of the Holy See in the Vatican,” said Al-Sudani. He explained that the support comes because Sako is “widely respected both locally and internationally,” and “played a vital role in advancing peace and fostering interfaith tolerance.”

The Iraqi prime minister pointed out that Iraq has long been one of the most significant homelands for followers of the Christian faith, who have lived in harmony and brotherhood with other religious communities throughout history. “Today, Iraq remains a land where all Christian denominations are represented, embodying a spirit of love and unity among believers of diverse religions.”

According to information circulating about Sako, he was born in 1948 in the northern Iraqi city of Zakho and was ordained as a priest in 1974 and performed pastoral service at a cathedral in Mosul, northern Iraq. He was elected Patriarch of the Chaldean Church by the Synod of Bishops of the Chaldean Catholic Church, succeeding Patriarch Emmanuel III Delly on 1 February, 2013, and was appointed a member of the Council for the Economy in January 2022.

On Monday morning, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88 at his residence in Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican, following the deterioration in his health since 18 February.

