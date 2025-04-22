Iraq’s Sistani leads tributes to Pope Francis, recalling historic meeting as milestone for peace

Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, has offered heartfelt condolences following the death of Pope Francis, praising the late pontiff’s commitment to peace, interfaith dialogue and solidarity with the oppressed.

In a statement released yesterday, the 94-year-old religious authority described the pope as enjoying “a high spiritual standing among many peoples of the world” and lauded his “distinguished role in serving the causes of peace and tolerance.” Al-Sistani recalled their landmark 2021 meeting in Najaf during the pope’s historic visit to Iraq, calling it “a key moment” in rejecting hatred and affirming shared moral values.

“The meeting was a milestone,” Al-Sistani said, noting both leaders’ joint call to promote coexistence, reject violence, and uphold mutual respect among faiths. Pope Francis had described the encounter as “good for my soul.”

Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88 after prolonged health complications, had made history as the first pontiff from South America and the first Jesuit pope. His visit to Iraq in 2021 included stops in Baghdad, Najaf and the war-ravaged city of Mosul, where he urged Christians to remain in their homeland and rebuild after years of displacement and violence.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani also paid tribute, calling Francis “a man of peace” whose visit “laid a meaningful foundation for interfaith dialogue and promoted fraternity and compassion among people of all faiths.”

Regional leaders joined in mourning the pontiff. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi described him as “a voice of peace, love and compassion,” while UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed praised his dedication to “promoting the principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding.”

In Mosul, Archbishop Benedictus Younan Hanno called on churches across Iraq to toll their bells in mourning, honouring the pope’s support for Iraq’s Christian community during some of its darkest times.

Al-Sistani’s office concluded with prayers for “patience and solace” for Catholics worldwide, and for peace and mercy upon all humanity.

