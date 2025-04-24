5 Palestinians injured, property burned as armed settlers storm West Bank village

A group of extremist Jewish settlers this morning stormed Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley and opened fire at local residents, injuring five of them.

According to Al Jazeera Net, armed settlers set fire to a tent, a sheep shelter and swaths of cultivated land and opened fire at Bardala villagers who tried to defend themselves and their property.

The settlers also prevented fire trucks from entering the area to extinguish the flames, while Israeli occupation forces stopped ambulances at the Hamra checkpoint, delaying the transfer of the wounded citizens to the hospital.

Settlers also gathered on roads near Bardala village and attacked Palestinian cars, amid intensive presence of Israeli military and police forces in the area.

In Tubas, the Red Crescent said that two citizens suffered bullet injuries when Israeli occupation forces opened fire at them in Ein Al-Beida village.

In Bethlehem, occupation forces stormed Dheisheh refugee camp and kidnapped a Palestinian.

The IOF reportedly fired live ammunition, tear gas canisters and stun grenades at local residents and homes, set up makeshift checkpoints and stopped cars to carry out security checks during the raid.

Meanwhile, four Palestinians were detained during raids in Bethlehem, Bireh City and Silat Al-Harithiya town in western Jenin.

