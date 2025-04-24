Israel air strike puts Gaza children's hospital out of service

An Israeli air strike has forced a children’s hospital out of service in the Gaza Strip as Tel Aviv continued its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave, the Health Ministry said today.

A ministry statement said Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza City is now out of service after it sustained damage in an Israeli air strike yesterday.

The ministry said an Israeli missile hit the hospital’s upper building, damaging the intensive care unit and destroying the solar panel system that feeds the facility with power.

According to the ministry, some 37 hospitals are now no longer able to function as a result of the Israeli onslaught which began in October 2023.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals and places of worship, amid its offensive on Gaza.

Under the rules of war, targeting civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

