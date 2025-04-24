Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel air strike puts Gaza children's hospital out of service

April 24, 2025 at 2:03 pm

Smoke rises from the area after Israeli army launching an air strike on Gaza City on May 15, 2024 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises from the area after Israeli army launching an air strike on Gaza City on May 15, 2024 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli air strike has forced a children’s hospital out of service in the Gaza Strip as Tel Aviv continued its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave, the Health Ministry said today.

A ministry statement said Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza City is now out of service after it sustained damage in an Israeli air strike yesterday.

The ministry said an Israeli missile hit the hospital’s upper building, damaging the intensive care unit and destroying the solar panel system that feeds the facility with power.

According to the ministry, some 37 hospitals are now no longer able to function as a result of the Israeli onslaught which began in October 2023.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals and places of worship, amid its offensive on Gaza.

Under the rules of war, targeting civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

READ: Palestinian patients in Gaza face worsening shortage of medicines as crossings remain closed

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending