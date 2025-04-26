Israeli army executes entire Palestinian family, half a million displaced in March, and at least 78 killed in 24 hours

Eight Palestinians were killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in the Gaza Strip, including a family of five, in a new massacre committed in the ongoing genocide lasting 19 months.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that the Abu Taima family was killed west of Khan Yunis, consisting of the father, Ibrahim Khalil Abu Taima, his wife, Hanadi Abu Taima (Abu Sabt), and their children: Samira (8 years old), Azem (6 years old), and Raafat (4 years old).

The family had been living in a tent for displaced persons after being displaced from their home east of Khan Yunis Governorate due to the Israeli war. Meanwhile, an Anadolu news agency correspondent reported that Israeli aircraft launched two airstrikes targeting a house in the Al-Manara neighbourhood, southeast of Khan Yunis, without reporting any casualties.

An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a group of civilians near the cemetery in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of the city, without reporting any injuries.

A girl was also reported dead after succumbing to her wounds sustained in a previous bombing of tents housing displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health announced on Friday the deaths of at least 78 Palestinians in the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a renewed Israeli military offensive.

In total, hospitals in the Palestinian enclave received 84 bodies, including six bodies of people killed in previous days, and 168 wounded, according to the Ministry of Health. The ministry’s figures are considered credible by the UN. The ministry said in a statement, “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, with ambulance and civil defence crews are unable to reach them.”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday that nearly half a million Palestinians were displaced during March due to the Israeli army issuing almost daily evacuation warnings from areas in the Gaza Strip.

Describing the current situation in Gaza, UNRWA said in a statement X, “Overcrowded shelters are in a terrible condition, service providers are struggling to operate, and the last resources are being depleted.”

The UN agency stressed that “The multiple displacement orders issued by the Israeli military leave Palestinians with less than a third of Gaza’s area to live in. That remaining space is fragmented, unsafe, and barely liveable.”

On Thursday, the Israeli army issued a new warning to Palestinians to evacuate the Beit Hanoun and Sheikh Zayed areas in the northern Gaza Strip, in preparation for an attack on them.

On an almost daily basis, Israel issues a series of forced evacuation warnings in various areas of the Gaza Strip, including Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia in the north, in addition to the entire city of Rafah and parts of Khan Yunis in the south.

Its attacks are usually not limited to these areas, as they also target areas to which Palestinians are fleeing, including schools and hospitals, resulting in dozens of daily deaths and injuries.

