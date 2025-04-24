Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel admits shooting, killing Palestinian child in West Bank

April 24, 2025 at 4:29 pm

12-year-old Mahmoud Abu Al-Haija was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, on 23 April 2025 [Defence for Children International - Palestine]

12-year-old Mahmoud Abu Al-Haija was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, on 23 April 2025 [Defence for Children International – Palestine]

The Israeli occupation army yesterday admitted its soldiers had killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in a town near Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, under the pretext that the child had attempted to throw an explosive device at the soldiers, Anadolu reported, citing a post on the Israeli Defence Forces’ official account on X.

However, Defence for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) reported that Mahmoud Abu Al-Haija was shot in the abdomen by Israeli occupation forces who opened fire indiscriminately around 2:40pm in the Al-Thahra cemetery in the southern part of the Palestinian town of Al-Yamoun.

They were allegedly throwing stones toward Israeli soldiers deployed around the cemetery while other soldiers raided a residential building nearby. A second child was injured when Israeli occupation forces opened fire, sustaining shrapnel injuries to the chest and face.

Israeli occupation forces have killed 23 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank in 2025, according to documentation collected by DCIP.

Mahmoud’s death brings to 40 the number of Palestinian killed in Jenin since Israel launched its military offensive in the city more than 90 days ago.

In 2024, Israeli forces and settlers killed at least 93 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

READ: Israel continues relentless assault on Jenin for 93rd consecutive day

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending