Turkiye to host 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul

The 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will be held in Istanbul on June 21-22, under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to sources from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anadolu reports.

Ahead of the gathering, a Senior Officials Meeting is scheduled for April 27 and 29 at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of the preparations for the high-level conference.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz will assume the chairmanship of the Senior Officials Meeting from the head of the Cameroonian delegation. Yilmaz is expected to deliver the opening speech, while OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address participants.

During the two-day meeting in Jeddah, senior representatives from the 57 member states will discuss draft resolutions on various issues, and review reports outlining the OIC’s general policies and principles. Draft resolutions adopted by the senior officials will then be presented for approval at the June Council session.

When Turkiye hosts the CFM meeting in Istanbul, it will assume the one-year rotating chairmanship of the OIC — the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations.

Turkiye previously hosted OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meetings in 1976, 1991, and 2004.

