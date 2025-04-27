Israeli officer, soldier killed during fighting in Gaza City, military says

The Israeli army has announced the death of an officer and a soldier during battles on Friday in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

In a statement on Saturday, the army said Capt. Ido Voloch, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 46th Battalion, and Sgt. Neta Yitzhak Kahane of the Border Police’s Yamas covert unit were killed in the Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood.

Israel has killed more than 51,000 people in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

