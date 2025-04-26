Gaza death toll nears 51,500 as Israeli army kills 56 more Palestinians

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 56 more Palestinians, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 51,495, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 108 more injured people were transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 117,524 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 2,111 people and injuring 5,483 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

