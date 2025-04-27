Middle East Monitor
Oman’s sultan explores regional, international developments with UK foreign secretary

April 27, 2025 at 4:53 pm

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in the capital Muscat. [ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images]

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Muscat on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international developments, Anadolu reports.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that the discussions took up historic and strategic relations and a host of regional and international issues.

Lammy listened to the views of the Omani sultan on key regional and international issues and expressed interest in efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and achieve regional peace, the ministry said.

The talks also addressed nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, mediated by Oman, to reach an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program, it added.

Oman hosted a third round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran if a new nuclear agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal.

