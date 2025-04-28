Lebanon president calls on US, France to force Israel to halt its attacks

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called on the United States and France, the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, to shoulder their responsibilities and force Israel to immediately halt its attacks.

Aoun condemned the Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs yesterday evening, adding that Israel’s continued destabilising actions will exacerbate tensions and expose the region to real dangers that threaten its security and stability.

Israeli warplanes carried out a violent raid against the Hadath area in Beirut’s southern suburbs yesterday.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation claimed the occupation’s air force destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure in the suburbs, while an official said the building contained weapons belonging to the resistance faction.

