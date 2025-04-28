Netanyahu attacks Palestinian right to establish a state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday attacked the idea of ​​establishing a Palestinian state, describing it as “folly”, in clear defiance of international law and international resolutions.

Israel Hayom newspaper reported that during a meeting with ambassadors to the UN in occupied Jerusalem, Netanyahu said: “The notion that a Palestinian state will produce peace is folly, nothing more than folly.”

He added, “We just tried a Palestinian state in Gaza. You saw what that brought, right?” adding, “Why replace one regime that is sworn to our destruction with another regime that is sworn to our destruction?”

Netanyahu claimed that the primary obstacle to peace between Israel and the Palestinians is that part of the Arab world still refuses to recognise the occupation state of Israel.

He also claimed that he does not see a fundamental difference between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas, he explained, seeks the immediate destruction of Israel militarily, while the Palestinian Authority seeks to push Israel back to the 1967 borders through international means and then attack militarily.

UN resolutions and international law clearly stipulate the right of the Palestinians to establish their state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as their capital, as a just and lasting solution to the conflict.

READ: Smotrich threatens to resign if Gaza military operations aren’t intensified