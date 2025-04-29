France calls Israeli ban on French delegations 'unacceptable'

The Foreign Ministry in Paris accused the Embassy of Israel of “unacceptable” behaviour on Tuesday after it banned two French groups, including elected officials, from visiting the occupation state, and alleged that the groups were linked to a terrorist organisation, Reuters has reported.

The Israeli Embassy said on Monday that it would not allow any individual or delegation associated with the Decentralised Cooperation Network for Palestine or the France-Palestine Solidarity Association (AFPS) to enter the country because they were linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The PFLP is designated as a “terrorist group” by the United States and the European Union.

The delegations and associations affected could not immediately be reached for comment.

The ministry said that the decision by Israel to revoke the travel authorisations for the two delegations was regrettable, counterproductive and damaging to Franco-Israeli relations.

“The public accusations by the Israeli Embassy in France alleging links between these associations and terrorist organisations are unacceptable,” said the ministry. It called on Israel to reverse its decision.

Franco-Israeli ties have been complicated in recent months over the war in Gaza and growing unease in Paris over Israel’s handling of what the International Court of Justice has described as “plausible genocide”.

Earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Paris could recognise a Palestinian state later this year depending on a number of conditions, drawing the ire of Israeli officials.

“Israel is acting within its right, under local and international law, to prevent the entry into its territory of delegations composed of organisations that seek to delegitimise its existence and undermine its security,” said the Israeli Embassy. “We encourage any member of the delegation wishing to travel to Israel to contact the embassy to arrange a visit that will not be managed by an organisation supporting terrorism.”

