Iran to Netanyahu': Any hostile action will be met with a devastating response

The Iranian Foreign Ministry yesterday responded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats to attack Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that any hostile action would be met with a strong and decisive response.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghai, said Israel is well aware that “any adventurous action or miscalculated move against Iran will be met with a devastating response.”

Baghai added that the Israeli statements are merely an attempt to divert attention from the genocide Tel Aviv is committing against Palestinians in Gaza and disrupt the ongoing diplomatic process.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel will work to destroy Iran’s nuclear reactors and enrichment facilities to ensure that it is unable to enrich uranium for any purpose.

“We will not accept anything less than the complete elimination of the Iranian nuclear programme,” he added.

Baghai also announced that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had arrived in Tehran for consultations with officials from the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), saying the talks will focus on technical aspects, particularly regarding the “Safeguards Agreement”.

He stressed that Iran wants the agency to carry out its technical role objectively, free from any political pressure, adding: “We will not negotiate through the media, but Iran’s right to enrich uranium must be an essential part of any real agreement.”

He noted that delving into technical details could slow down the negotiations, but affirmed Tehran’s willingness to shorten the timeframe for reaching an agreement.

