Islamic Jihad: ICJ should not ‘debate’ Israel’s criminality in Gaza

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine criticised the International Court of Justice (ICJ) session held yesterday over the humanitarian blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza, stressing that Israel’s criminal practices in Gaza, which have lasted for 19 months, are still being subject to legal debate in spite of Israel’s violation of international humanitarian laws.

In a statement, Islamic Jihad said the ICJ should have demanded that Israel immediately respect its decision and immediately cease its blockade and starvation policy, which aim to exterminate innocent civilians.

The ICJ in The Hague began sessions yesterday in response to a request from the United Nations General Assembly for a non-binding advisory opinion on Israel’s use of starvation in Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad noted in its statement that the ICJ sessions came after the court had issued a decision ordering Israel to take immediate measures to prevent acts of genocide, “but [Israel] did not comply”.

The movement emphasised that obstructing the entry of food, medicine and fuel constitutes a clear war crime under international law, under all circumstances, adding that Israel does not deny using the blockade as a weapon to achieve political and military goals.

Islamic Jihad reminded the court that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity by starving the Palestinians in Gaza.

“Legal delays will not feed a hungry person, will not save a child, and justice served to innocent people after it is too late is worthless,” the statement said.

The movement held all governments, especially Arab and Islamic governments and institutions, responsible for starving Palestinians in Gaza by remaining silent about the Israeli occupation’s crimes.

