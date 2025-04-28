Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Food prices rise by 527% in Gaza Strip

April 28, 2025 at 12:45 pm

Palestinians wait in line with empty pots to get food distributed by charitable organizations as they take refuge in a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Rimal neighborhood, struggling to survive as they have very limited to no access to the most basic humanitarian needs in Gaza City, Gaza on April 26, 2025. [Mahmoud Abu Hamda - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians wait in line with empty pots to get food distributed by charitable organizations as they take refuge in a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Rimal neighborhood, struggling to survive as they have very limited to no access to the most basic humanitarian needs in Gaza City, Gaza on April 26, 2025. [Mahmoud Abu Hamda – Anadolu Agency]

Food prices in the Gaza Strip have risen by 527 per cent, according to the Chamber of Commerce in the territory, due to Israel’s blockade and its prevention of goods and humanitarian aid from entering.

In a statement published by Palestinian Information Centre yesterday, the chamber explained that Israel continues to “prevent the entry of private sector trucks, causing an almost complete paralysis of commercial activity.”

It pointed out that people in Gaza are suffering from “deliberate starvation and thirst” being used by Israeli authorities as a weapon against civilians.

It added that the closure of crossings and the obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries constitute a policy of “deliberate starvation” imposed on Palestinians.

The chamber warned of a catastrophic collapse of the economic system in Gaza due to the ongoing blockade, stressing that the current situation threatens a long-term humanitarian and social disaster if it continues.

READ: Qatar calls for compelling Israel to allow humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending