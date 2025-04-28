Food prices rise by 527% in Gaza Strip

Food prices in the Gaza Strip have risen by 527 per cent, according to the Chamber of Commerce in the territory, due to Israel’s blockade and its prevention of goods and humanitarian aid from entering.

In a statement published by Palestinian Information Centre yesterday, the chamber explained that Israel continues to “prevent the entry of private sector trucks, causing an almost complete paralysis of commercial activity.”

It pointed out that people in Gaza are suffering from “deliberate starvation and thirst” being used by Israeli authorities as a weapon against civilians.

It added that the closure of crossings and the obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries constitute a policy of “deliberate starvation” imposed on Palestinians.

The chamber warned of a catastrophic collapse of the economic system in Gaza due to the ongoing blockade, stressing that the current situation threatens a long-term humanitarian and social disaster if it continues.

