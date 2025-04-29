King of Morocco congratulates Benkirane on re-election as PJD head

King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Abdelilah Benkirane after he was re-elected as secretary-general of the Justice and Development Party (PJD) during the party’s ninth national congress.

In his letter, the king expressed his good wishes to Benkirane, commending the renewed trust placed in him and encouraging him to continue his leadership with a strong sense of responsibility. The monarch also urged the party to play a constructive role in shaping public opinion and contributing to the country’s development goals.

The king highlighted the importance of the party’s continued adherence to Morocco’s national principles and core values, praising its consistent commitment to defending the country’s higher interests over partisan or group considerations.

Benkirane’s re-election comes at a critical time for the PJD, one of Morocco’s leading Islamic-oriented political parties. After heading the government from 2011 to 2021, the party suffered a major defeat in the most recent parliamentary elections. This has sparked internal debate over its past performance and future direction.

