2 Palestinians injured in Israeli army raid in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a medical source has confirmed. Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers raided Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, and interrogated several residents.

According to Anadolu, fighting broke out between angry residents and the soldiers, who used live fire and rubber-coated bullets during the violence. Two Palestinians were injured in the clashes, including one seriously, said the source.

Moreover, Islamic Jihad said that its fighters had detonated an explosive device near an Israeli military vehicle in the town. No information was available about injuries among Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that illegal Israeli settlers assaulted two Palestinians in the Khirbet Yarza Bedouin community, east of Tubas in the northern West Bank. The attack occurred as the settlers attempted to steal livestock from Palestinian villagers in the area.

Nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land to be illegal and demanded the evacuation within twelve months of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

