Israel closure orders to deny education to 800 Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem: UN

Israeli closure orders for six UN-run schools in Occupied East Jerusalem risk depriving some 800 Palestinian students of their right to education, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli authorities ordered the schools in the Shu’fat Refugee Camp to close by 8 May, citing the lack of a license. Under the orders, no one will be allowed into the schools, including principals, teachers and other staff.

“These orders violate Israel’s obligations under international law,” UNRWA said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a joint delegation from 12 UNRWA partners visited the Camp in a show of international support against the Israeli closure orders and to hear first-hand from students, parents and staff about the situation.

“UNRWA schools in Shu’fat have been part of the social fabric of the camp for decades, enabling children to enjoy high-quality education near their homes,” the UN agency said.

“Little girls are now afraid that their dreams of becoming doctors or scientists will evaporate if they lose their access to education.”

The Israeli closure orders are seen as part of Tel Aviv’s wider campaign against UNRWA and its mandate of serving Palestinian refugees.

In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed two laws banning UNRWA’s operations in Israel and areas under its Occupation and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the Agency. The laws took effect on 30 January.

Israel alleges that UNRWA employees were involved in a Hamas attack on 7 October, 2023, a charge vehemently denied by the UN agency.

Established in 1949, UNRWA has served as a critical lifeline for Palestinian refugees, supporting nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

