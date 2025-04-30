14,784 Palestinian students killed and 24,766 wounded in Gaza since October 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education has reported that 14,784 students have been killed and 24,766 have been wounded since the start of the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on 7 October, 2023.

The ministry said on Tuesday that of those killed, the vast majority, 14,649, were in Gaza, as were the 23,936 who were wounded. Moreover, 724 students have been detained by the occupation state. It also noted that 880 teachers and administrators have been killed and 23,936 wounded, again, almost all in the Gaza Strip.

While 111 schools have been completely destroyed by the occupation forces, said the ministry, 352 public schools have been severely damaged. Ninety-one public schools and 89 UNRWA schools were bombed and destroyed.

Moreover, 20 higher education institutions were also severely damaged, with 60 university buildings completely destroyed. Numerous schools and eight universities in the West Bank have been attacked and vandalised.

The official statement confirmed that 788,000 students in the Gaza Strip have been unable to attend schools and universities since the beginning of the genocide, with most students suffering from psychological trauma and difficult health conditions.

