Abdullah Barghouti facing brutal torture in Israeli jail

Asra Media has affirmed that Palestinian prisoner Abdullah Barghouti is facing systematic attempts to kill him in Israel’s Gilboa Prison and his health condition has reached a life-threatening stage, the Palestinian Information Centre has reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Asra Media said that it had received information confirming that Barghouti has been exposed to repeated brutal physical attacks that left injuries all over his body, including bruises, blood clots, swellings in his eyes and fractured ribs. The media outlet named the officer responsible as “Amir”, who is alleged to have led a prisoner suppression unit that assaulted Barghouti repeatedly in his cell.

“Every time they finished beating him, they brought in dogs to maul his blood-soaked body, reportedly on the commanding officer’s orders to ‘let the dogs have fun with him’,” said Asra Media.

Members of the unit also poured hot dishwashing liquid on Barghouti’s body following each torture session he went through to increase his agony, it claimed.

“You were once a leader, but today you are nothing,” the officer named as “Amir” is quoted as telling Barghouti. “You must die.”

As a result of his exposure to such torture, Barghouti repeatedly loses consciousness. He is also said to be unable to sleep normally as severe pain forces him to try to sleep while sitting on the ground with his head bent forward.

When it is time to eat, he soaks bread in water and then drinks it as he cannot chew. He has not been able to bathe for 12 days, according to the information received by Asra Media. The outlet appealed to international human rights organisations, especially the Red Cross, to visit Barghouti as a matter of urgency.

