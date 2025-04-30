Palestinians activist shot dead in Israel

Palestinian activist Susan Abdelkader Bishara was shot and killed yesterday evening in the city of Tira, located in the southern Triangle area within Israel, Sama News Agency reported.

According to local sources, Bishara, who was in her forties, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was transferred to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Her death raises the number of crime-related fatalities within the Palestinian community inside the 1948 territories to 23 since the beginning of April. Since the start of 2025, the toll has reached 83 victims, including four women and two teenage boys under the age of 18. Among the victims, six were shot dead by Israeli police.

In 2024, the number of people killed in similar crimes in the Palestinian community inside the 1948 territories stood at 221, compared to 222 killings recorded in 2023.

