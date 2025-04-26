Israeli army kills Palestinian teen during northern West Bank raid

A Palestinian teen was killed Friday by the Israeli army during a raid in the northern occupied West Bank, Anadolu reports.

The head of the municipal council of Salem village, Adli Shtayyeh, told Anadolu that Abdul Khaleq Jbour, 17, was killed in the village in eastern Nablus.

He said Jbour sustained a critical chest wound from live fire and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The official noted that Israeli forces raided the village, triggering clashes with Palestinians who were confronted with Israeli live fire and tear gas canisters.

Tension has been high in the occupied West Bank, where more than 957 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal last July and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

