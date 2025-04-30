British Muslims press Starmer on Palestine statehood amid concern over UK complicity in genocide

A coalition of hundreds of British Muslim organisations, coordinated by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), delivered a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, urging the UK government to recognise Palestinian statehood immediately and call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The call comes amid growing concerns that the UK itself may be complicit in the ongoing genocide by Israel in the enclave.

In its press release about the letter, signed by a broad cross-section of UK Muslim institutions and individuals, the MCB highlights the “profound concern” among British Muslims regarding Israel’s offensive in Gaza, where more than 51,000 people, including at least 15,000 children, have been killed since October 2023, according to UNICEF.

The letter does not merely highlight the suffering of Palestinians, but also draws attention to the broader consequences of the UK’s foreign policy for domestic cohesion. It points out that British Muslims are not a “fringe minority,” but the fastest-growing minority faith group in the UK, with deep civic engagement and strong loyalty to the country. The implication seems to be that continued disregard for their concerns risks alienating a significant and integrated segment of British society.

It also draws a sharp contrast between the UK’s treatment of Ukrainian refugees and its stance on Palestinians seeking safety. “Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms,” the letter states, whereas when a Gazan family sought to join relatives in Britain, “you vowed to close the loophole.” The double standards, the signatories argue, erode trust in British values and expose the government’s inconsistent commitment to human rights.

Frustration with the UK’s passive stance is especially acute given that other European nations, including Spain, Norway and now France, have taken decisive steps towards recognising Palestinian statehood. The signatories warn that the UK must not fall behind. “The steps taken now will resonate for generations, shaping our collective future.”

Lastly, the letter places its demands within the framework of international law, warning that Britain’s current posture risks making it a “complicit bystander in this crime against humanity.” With polling data showing broad public support across religious and political lines for an end to arms exports and recognition of Palestinian statehood, the message to the government appears to be unambiguous: act now, or face lasting political and moral consequences.

The timing of the letter is particularly significant following a Declassified UK report this week which raised further troubling questions about Britain’s direct military role in the Gaza genocide. Questioned about Britain’s complicity, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff, refused to answer queries regarding over 500 Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance flights carried out over Gaza since December 2023. The flights, which continued even during ceasefires, have raised serious concerns that they may serve objectives beyond the official claim of assisting in the search for hostages.

When pressed by a journalist from Declassified, Radakin declined to engage, saying, “I don’t really have time for this conversation.” He refused to comment on whether the UK’s intelligence sharing with Israel might make him personally, and the UK government, complicit in war crimes.

The Ministry of Defence has declined to provide transparency on the nature or purpose of the surveillance flights, and freedom of information requests have been rejected. Attempts to secure details in parliament have been met with evasion or silence.

The full letter and list of signatories can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/pmlettergazapalestine

