UK rejects Israeli expansionism in new agreement with the PA

The UK and the Palestinian Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Cooperation yesterday, establishing a framework to deepen bilateral relations across diplomacy, development, governance and security. Signed in London by senior officials from both sides, the MoU outlines a shared commitment to multilateralism and peacebuilding.

“The Participants reaffirm their commitment to upholding the rules-based international system and multilateralism, including through the UN and other international fora, and advancing peace, security and stability in the Middle East and beyond,” says the document.

The British government reaffirmed its position on Palestinian statehood, declaring: “The UK affirms the inalienable right of the Palestinian people of self-determination, including to an independent state.” The two parties also underlined their support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders — which are themselves based on the 1949 Armistice (“Green”) Line — reaffirming the vision of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The MoU pays particular attention to the situation in Gaza, asserting that, “the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza, must be reunified under [the PA’s] sole authority.” It expresses support for Palestinian-led recovery and reconstruction planning in the aftermath of recent escalations.

However, one section of the agreement may prove to be contentious. It commits both parties to “building on the existing security cooperation relationship to further enhance the capacity, capability, transparency and accountability of the Participants’ security forces.” While framed as a measure to promote stability, this clause is likely to raise concerns among many Palestinians who have long criticised the PA’s security coordination — many people call it collaboration — with the occupation state. Indeed, critics view such cooperation as a tool of internal repression, and a mechanism that undermines Palestinian unity and legitimate resistance to Israel’s illegal occupation.

The UK, for its part, reiterates its support for the PA as the legitimate governing body in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and highlights its ongoing political, financial and technical assistance. The MoU emphasises the PA’s central role in the “next phase in Gaza” relating to governance, security and early recovery.

The wide-ranging agreement also outlines cooperation in areas including education, climate action, gender equality, cultural exchange and trade. With regard to the latter, both parties are committed to working through the UK-Palestinian Authority Political, Trade and Partnership Agreement (PTPA), a post-Brexit framework that ensures Palestinian goods can enter the UK with reduced or zero tariffs. The PTPA is intended to bolster economic development in the Occupied Palestinian Territories while deepening bilateral economic ties.

Crucially, the MoU reaffirms that, “In line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, the UK does not recognise the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as part of Israel and distinguishes between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The agreement concludes with a pledge to hold annual strategic dialogues to monitor implementation and adapt priorities, ensuring that the relationship remains “modern, innovative and forward-looking.”

While the MoU is not legally binding, it signals a renewed diplomatic commitment from the UK and a vote of confidence in the Palestinian Authority’s reform agenda. Its implementation, particularly around security cooperation and Gaza governance, will be watched closely by both supporters and sceptics

