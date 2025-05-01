Middle East Monitor
Netanyahu moves to expand war on Gaza, Israel media says

May 1, 2025 at 3:47 pm

Dozens of Israelis gather in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office ​​​, demanding a swap deal with Hamas and the start of the second round of negotiations on March 15, 2025, in West Jerusalem [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli media reported today that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to order the Israeli occupation army to expand its operations in Gaza.

According to the Maariv newspaper, Netanyahu is expected to convene the State Security Cabinet at noon tomorrow for a situation assessment discussion ahead of a larger Cabinet meeting.

In light of the current stalemate in talks on a ceasefire and hostage return deal, the smaller Cabinet forum, which includes senior security and defence ministers, is expected to approve a plan to expand and intensify the Israeli military operations in Gaza, Maariv explained.

The Israeli government had rejected a Hamas-proposed deal that would have involved the release of all Israeli captives held in Gaza in return for ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal from the Strip, and the release of a number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The families of Israeli hostages, as well as several Israeli opposition parties, are pressuring Netanyahu to accept the comprehensive agreement.

On the other hand, Israel’s far-right cabinet members, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, reject the agreement and have threatened to bring down the Netanyahu government if it ends the war on Gaza.

The families of Israeli hostages have accused Netanyahu of caring only about his political career and his cabinet’s fate and not about the hostages.

