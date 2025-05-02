3 civilians injured in US air strike on Yemen's capital: Houthis

The Houthi group announced today that three civilians were injured in an overnight US air strike on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The Ministry of Health in the Houthi-controlled government issued a statement confirming the attack which took place late yesterday.

The Houthi statement condemned the US air strike as a “flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and conventions.”

On Wednesday, the Houthi group claimed that the US had carried out 1,300 air strikes and naval bombardments on Yemen since mid-March, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

In mid-March, the US resumed air strikes against Yemen following President Donald Trump’s orders to launch a “major attack” on Houthi forces.

The group has been targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas in retaliation for the occupation state’s ongoing assault on Palestinians in Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, the Houthi group claimed to have successfully targeted the Israeli Ramat David Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile, claiming the strike hit its intended target.

However, the Israeli occupation army disputed the claim, stating that it had successfully intercepted the missile.

