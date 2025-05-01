Middle East Monitor
Houthis claim attack on US aircraft carrier in Arabian Sea

May 1, 2025 at 8:58 am

Houthi Military Spokesperson Brigadier Yahya Sarea delivers a military statement during a protest against the United States on April 18, 2025 in Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]

Yemen’s Houthi forces yesterday announced that they targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its accompanying warships in the Arabian Sea with several drones, Ma’an News Agency reported.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, stated that the operation was conducted following a previous action that allegedly forced the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman to leave the region. He further claimed that this earlier operation resulted in the downing of an F-18 fighter jet and the disruption of what he described as a “hostile air assault.”

In a separate announcement, the Houthi spokesperson confirmed a joint operation targeting key military and strategic sites belonging to the Israeli occupation military in the city of Jaffa.

Saree emphasised the group’s determination to continue their resistance against what he termed “aggression.”

He concluded by reiterating the Houthis’ commitment to supporting the Palestinian people until the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the lifting of the blockade imposed on the territory.

