Druze leaders: We are an integral part of Syria

May 2, 2025 at 2:21 pm

Government security forces are deployed to checkpoints at the entrances of the Jaramana neighborhood in the capital Damascus, which is heavily populated by Druze and has been the scene of clashes in recent days in Syria on May 02, 2025. [Bakr Al Kasem – Anadolu Agency]

Druze community leaders, spiritual authorities and prominent figures in Sweida affirmed that they are an integral part of a united Syria and that they reject any plans for division or separation.

This came in a statement issued yesterday and published by the Sweida Governorate on its official Telegram channel.

The statement was issued in the name of “the spiritual leadership of the Druze Muslim community, its religious authorities, dignitaries and the community at large.”

In their statement, they said: “We affirm our unwavering national stance, passed down to us from our forefathers and nourished by our mothers’ pure milk: we are an inseparable part of the unified Syrian homeland. Our country is our honour, our Syrianness is our dignity, and love of the homeland is part of faith. We reject division, dismemberment, or separation.”

They stressed their commitment to a Syria that includes all Syrians, free from destructive strife, sectarianism, personal grudges, or tribal vengeance, which they described as legacies of ignorance that were abolished by the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) and eradicated by Islam.

