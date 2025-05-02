Israel launches air strikes near Syria presidential palace

The Israeli occupation army launched air strikes near the Syrian presidential palace in the capital, Damascus, in the early hours of this morning.

According to Syrian media, Israeli warplanes carried out the strikes shortly after midnight near the palace compound, following warnings from Israeli authorities against the Syrian army advancing towards Druze-inhabited villages in southern Syria.

In a joint statement, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said, “Israel struck tonight near the presidential palace in Damascus. This is a clear message to the Syrian regime,” in reference to recent security developments in the region.

The statement added: “Israel will not allow a deployment of forces south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community.” It further noted that the attack forms part of Israel’s deterrence policy to prevent what it called “a threatening military presence.”

