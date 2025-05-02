Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel launches air strikes near Syria presidential palace

May 2, 2025 at 11:20 am

Government security forces are deployed to checkpoints at the entrances of the Jaramana neighborhood in the capital Damascus, which is heavily populated by Druze and has been the scene of clashes in recent days in Syria on May 02, 2025. [Bakr Al Kasem - Anadolu Agency]

Government security forces are deployed to checkpoints at the entrances of the Jaramana neighborhood in the capital Damascus, which is heavily populated by Druze and has been the scene of clashes in recent days in Syria on May 02, 2025. [Bakr Al Kasem – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation army launched air strikes near the Syrian presidential palace in the capital, Damascus, in the early hours of this morning.

According to Syrian media, Israeli warplanes carried out the strikes shortly after midnight near the palace compound, following warnings from Israeli authorities against the Syrian army advancing towards Druze-inhabited villages in southern Syria.

In a joint statement, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said, “Israel struck tonight near the presidential palace in Damascus. This is a clear message to the Syrian regime,” in reference to recent security developments in the region.

The statement added: “Israel will not allow a deployment of forces south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community.” It further noted that the attack forms part of Israel’s deterrence policy to prevent what it called “a threatening military presence.”

READ: Syria minister accuses Israel of inciting sectarian tensions to gain influence

Latest news

See all

Trending