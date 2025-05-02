Gaza-bound aid ship rescued by Malta after drone attack

A humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza with 16 people on board left crippled by a drone attack was rescued by Maltese forces, local media reported today.

Citing a government statement, public broadcaster TVM announced that a tugboat with firefighting equipment provided the Freedom Flotilla ship with assistance after it made an SOS distress call.

BREAKING: At 00:23 Maltese time, a #FreedomFlotilla ship was subjected to a drone attack. The front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull. The ship is currently located in international waters near #Malta. An #SOS distress signal was sent. pic.twitter.com/J6oEQafuOb — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) May 2, 2025

The drone attack had left the ship without power and placed it “at great risk of sinking,” the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said.

A Maltese Armed Forces patrol boat was also sent to the scene after a request from the tugboat, the Maltese government said.

“At around 2.13 am (0013GMT) it was confirmed that those on board were all safe, but all refused to leave the ship,” it said, adding that the situation was brought under control by 3.45 am (0145GMT).

The vessel, called the Conscience, is still in international waters and is being monitored by authorities, it added.

Commenting on the incident, Francesca Albanese, the UN rapporteur for Palestine, said on X that she had gotten a distress call from people on board the Freedom Flotilla.

“I call on concerned state authorities, including maritime authorities, to support the ship and its crew as needed,” she said.

She added: “I trust the competent authorities will also ascertain the facts and intervene appropriately.”

