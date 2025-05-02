Hamas, Afghanistan discuss latest developments in Gaza

The head of Hamas’ Leadership Council, Mohammad Darwish, met with the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in the Qatari capital, Doha, yesterday.

In a statement, Hamas said the meeting covered the latest developments in the ongoing Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, including the genocide and policy of starvation being waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

Darwish praised Afghanistan’s support for the Palestinian people’s struggle against Israeli occupation. He reaffirmed that the Palestinian people remain committed to their land and rights, and will continue resisting the occupation until they achieve freedom and independence.

For his part, Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed his country’s continued support for the Palestinian cause, which he described as “the central cause of the Islamic Ummah.” He also expressed his appreciation for “the steadfast Palestinian people and their defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque against oppression.”

Israeli occupation forces, with full US backing, are continuing their offensive on the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air, killing over 52,400 Palestinians since 7 October 2023. Israel has completely closed all crossings into Gaza since 2 March, banning the entry of food, water and vital medicines.

