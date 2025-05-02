Islamic, Druze senior elders call for civil peace in Syria

The head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, and senior Druze elders have called for spreading and maintaining civil peace in Syria, stressing that the Druze “do not need external protection from anyone”.

This came in a statement read by Sheikh Raed Salah on Wednesday evening, following his meeting with prominent Druze figures in Israel.

“We believe in all of God’s prophets, and we do not differentiate between any of them. We respect their noble etiquette, and we reject every voice that dares to harm the status of any prophet,” said Salah on behalf of the attendees.

“We reject the outcast voice that dared to attack the status of Prophet Muhammad, and we condemn his abhorrent act, regardless of his name,” he added, stressing that all prophets called for civil peace during their lives.

Sheikh Salah stressed the need to promote civil peace in Palestinian society inside Israel, and in all Arab, Islamic and humanitarian societies.

“Accordingly, we call for civil peace in Syrian society, with all its ethnic, religious, sectarian, and denominational components,” he added, stressing that the Druze in Syria are an integral part of this Syrian society and do not need external protection from anyone.

On Tuesday night, clashes broke out between the General Security Forces and armed Druze in the city of Sahnaya, south of the Syrian capital Damascus. Israel has carried out air strikes in Syria, claiming it is an effort to protect the Druze.

