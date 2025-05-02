Israel honours Gaza war soldiers in ‘secret ceremony’ amid fear of int’l prosecution

Israel held a secret ceremony to honour 120 soldiers involved in the genocide in Gaza yesterday, concealing the soldiers’ identities and faces amid fear of international prosecution for violations they committed against the Palestinians in the enclave.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said President Isaac Herzog hosted the annual Outstanding Soldiers Ceremony and awarded 120 soldiers Presidential Medals for their “service”.

The paper said the ceremony was held under extreme restrictions for the first time, with the soldiers’ identities not being made public due to safety concerns as a result of the prosecution of Israeli occupation army soldiers around the world for their part in the genocide in Gaza.

The newspaper added that due to the restrictions, after the main live broadcast ends, the certificates will be awarded only in front of the soldiers’ families and will not be broadcast live as is the case every year.

The paper reported that President Herzog and Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir participated in the ceremony.

Palestinian and international human rights organizations, most notably the Hind Rajab Foundation have been documenting violations committed by Israeli soldiers during the war on Gaza and urging governments to prosecute them when they visit for vacation.

