Netanyahu lied about cause of Jerusalem wildfires, media reports

A Hebrew TV channel exposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, revealing that his claims about the causes of the recent wildfires in the Jerusalem Hills area were false.

Channel 12 reported that “the main fires in the Jerusalem Hills, contrary to what Netanyahu said, were not started intentionally.” Estimates, according to the channel, indicate “they were caused by negligence.” It also clarified that “the three individuals who were arrested have no connection to the fires near Jerusalem.”

Netanyahu stated that security forces had arrested 18 individuals on suspicion of starting the fires in Jerusalem, adding that one of them was caught in the act.

However, Israel Police rejected Netanyahu’s statement, confirming that “no 18 people were arrested on suspicion of setting fires in Jerusalem.”

The wildfires, which spread across large areas of forests and farmland in occupied Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, even reaching the Jordan Valley, have sparked political tensions within Israel.

The fires expanded rapidly due to high temperatures and strong winds in the forested area. The Israeli Meteorological Service has warned that the fires are likely to continue spreading because of the ongoing winds.

