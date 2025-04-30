Middle East Monitor
Israel evacuates several towns amid wildfires caused by heat wave

April 30, 2025 at 2:44 pm

Civilians are being evacuated as security forces take precautions and close roads in response to a wildfire that broke out in a forested area between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on April 30, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli authorities evacuated several towns in central Israel on Wednesday amid wildfires caused by high temperatures and strong winds, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the Fire and Rescue Service said the communities of Neveh Shalom, Beko’a, Ta’oz, Nachshon and Mesilat Tzion were evacuated.

The evacuations were triggered by raging fires that erupted in several areas due to soaring temperatures and strong winds, as 63 fire-fighting teams and 11 aircraft battled to extinguish the flames.

The Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, also reported a raging fire in the Eshtaol Forest area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

No information was yet available about injuries in the fires.

According to KAN, authorities issued instructions for possible evacuations of more communities due to the wildfires.

Last week, Israeli rescue authorities evacuated residents from several towns in central Israel amid widespread wildfires triggered by soaring temperatures and strong winds, which destroyed 10,000 dunums (2,500 acres) and injured nine people.

