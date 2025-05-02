Israel targets food distribution point in north Gaza

An Israeli air strike targeted a food distribution point in the Sheikh Ridwan neighbourhood of northern Gaza City today killing six Palestinians and injuring several others.

Rights groups have warned that Israel has been targeting food stores and soup kitchens as part of its policy of starvation to force Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip ahead of annexing it.

The occupation state completely sealed the Strip on 2 March, banning the entry of food, water and medicines, in violation of international laws.

In a statement released today, Save the Children urged that “The halt on aid must be immediately reversed and humanitarian assistance must be allowed to enter Gaza,” adding that words of concern are “meaningless without action.”

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault in Gaza on 18 March, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

