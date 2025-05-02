Turkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

Turkiye on Friday condemned “in the strongest terms” an attack on civilian ship belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, Anadolu reports.

The group that organized the mission said Conscience, the humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza with 16 people on board, came under a drone attack in international waters off Malta on Friday.

“There are allegations that the ship was targeted by Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles. All necessary efforts will be made to reveal the details of the attack as soon as possible and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X.

He said the vessel was carrying Turkish citizens, adding that the health of the crew and passengers on the ship is “good.”

Necessary efforts are being carried out in cooperation with the Maltese authorities to transfer the Turkish citizens to a safe location, he added.

