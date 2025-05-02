UK in talks with France, Saudi Arabia to recognise Palestine statehood in June

The United Kingdom is reportedly in talks with France and Saudi Arabia over recognition of a Palestinian state this summer, amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal offensive on the Gaza Strip and the regional expansion of its occupation.

Speaking to the International Relations and Defence Committee on Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that London is in discussion with Paris and Riyadh on the announcement of a broad recognition of a Palestinian state at a UN conference in New York in June.

Highlighting that 148 states have now recognised Palestinian statehood amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the atrocities committed there, Lammy said that the UK has been aiming to take that step when it would have the most impact on the ground rather than being symbolic, pointing to the lack of any real effect of some European countries’ recognition of Palestine.

“No one has a veto on when the UK recognises that Palestinian state,” Lammy said, iterating that “we have always said recognition is not the end in itself, two-states is the end in itself. We would prefer recognition as part of that process towards two states so we will continue to talk to partners about that.”

The foreign secretary revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron “has had a lot to say about that, most recently, alongside the Saudis, and of course we are in discussion with them at this time.” He stressed that “it is unacceptable for any group of people to have lived with no state for longer than I’ve been alive.”

Lammy also referred to his involvement in talks with Qatar last week, during which he reportedly insisted that any long-term peace process and resolution would require Hamas not to govern Gaza and for its leadership to leave the Strip.

Reports of France and other Western states’ adoption of the recognition of a Palestinian state initially emerged when French President Macron announced the possibility of such a move at a conference in June upon his return from a trip to Egypt in early April. Days later, Macron stated that the move would be intended to “trigger a series of other recognitions… including the recognition of Israel by states that do not currently do so.”

If France and the UK were to recognise the Palestinian statehood, it would be the first such decision by two permanent members of the UN Security Council, potentially giving the motion deeper international political legitimacy.

