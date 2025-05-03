Children in Gaza 'face growing risk of starvation, illness, death' as Israeli aid blockade continues: UNICEF

The head of UN children’s fund UNICEF on Friday raised alarm over the deteriorating conditions for children in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“For two months, children in the Gaza Strip have faced relentless bombardments while being deprived of essential goods, services and lifesaving care. With each passing day of the aid blockade, they face the growing risk of starvation, illness and death – nothing can justify this,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

Russell highlighted the severe challenges families are facing, with destroyed farmland, restricted access to the sea, and critical shortages in food and water.

“Bakeries are closing, water production is declining, and market shelves are almost bare. Humanitarian aid has provided the only lifeline for children, and now it is close to running out,” she said.

Over 75% of households in Gaza have reported declining access to water, according to the UN agency.

“They don’t have enough water to drink, are unable to wash their hands when needed, and often forced to choose between showering, cleaning, and cooking,” said Russell.

The UN agency warned of a rapid spread of disease and rising malnutrition, especially among children under five.

“Vaccines are quickly running out and diseases are spreading – especially acute watery diarrhea, which now accounts for 1 in every 4 cases of disease recorded in Gaza. Most of these cases are among children under five, for whom it is life-threatening,” she said.

“Malnutrition is also on the rise. More than 9,000 children have been admitted for treatment of acute malnutrition since the beginning of the year,” Russell added.

The UNICEF chief reiterated calls for Israeli aid blockade to be lifted and for humanitarian access to be restored.

“We reiterate our call for the aid blockade to be lifted, for the entry of commercial goods into Gaza, for the release of the hostages, and for the protection of all children,” she said.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza’s crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. It has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023.

