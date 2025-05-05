Israeli opposition leader calls for “harsh” response to Iran after a Yemeni missile hit Tel Aviv

Israeli National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz called Sunday to hold Iran accountable for the missile fired by the Yemeni Houthis which fell near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, central Israel.

“This is not Yemen, this is Iran. It is Iran that is firing ballistic missiles at the State of Israel, and it must bear responsibility,” Gantz posted on X.

“The Israeli government must wake up,” he stressed, arguing that fire on Israel “must lead to a severe response in Tehran.”

The Israeli army acknowledged on Sunday that a missile fired from Yemen fell near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, causing several injuries.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that train traffic was temporarily suspended at Ben Gurion Airport and on lines bound for Jerusalem.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the Yemeni missile’s warhead was so large it caused a massive explosion. The missile bypassed four layers of air defence and landed near Ben Gurion Airport.

Army Radio quoted a military source as saying that the American THAAD and Israeli Arrow systems attempted to intercept the Yemeni missile but failed.

