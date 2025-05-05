Palestinians revive babur stoves amid Gaza gas shortage

Palestinians make a babur, a traditional kerosene stove, which is being manufactured in light of the cooking gas crisis in Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]
Palestinians make a babur, a traditional kerosene stove, which is being manufactured in light of the cooking gas crisis in Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]
Palestinians make a babur, a traditional kerosene stove, which is being manufactured in light of the cooking gas crisis in Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]
Palestinians make a babur, a traditional kerosene stove, which is being manufactured in light of the cooking gas crisis in Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]
Palestinians make a babur, a traditional kerosene stove, which is being manufactured in light of the cooking gas crisis in Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]
WATCH: UNRWA medical supplies in Gaza are completely depleted