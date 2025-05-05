UN rejects Israel’s proposal for Gaza aid access

The United Nations has once again rejected a proposal by Israeli occupation forces regarding how humanitarian aid is delivered to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, “Israeli officials have sought to shut down the existing aid distribution system run by the United Nations and its humanitarian partners and have us agree to deliver supplies through Israeli hubs under conditions set by the Israeli military, once the government agrees to re-open crossings.”

OCHA explained that the structure of the proposed plan would result in continued deprivation of essential aid for large parts of Gaza, especially for groups including the less mobile and most vulnerable people.

The UN office stressed that the plan contradicts fundamental humanitarian principles and “appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic – as part of a military strategy.”

It further warned, highlighting this approach: “It is dangerous, driving civilians into militarized zones to collect rations, threatening lives, including those of humanitarian workers, while further entrenching forced displacement.”

Both the UN Secretary-General and the Emergency Relief Coordinator had previously made it clear that the UN will not engage in any aid programme that does not respect core humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality

Israeli authorities have blocked all supplies from entering Gaza for nearly nine weeks, forcing bakeries, community kitchens, and charitable organisations to shut down. International aid agencies working in the Strip have declared that their warehouses are now completely empty of food and infant formula.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces, fully backed by the United States, have continued their land, sea, and air offensive against the Gaza Strip. The assault has so far resulted in more than 170,000 Palestinians killed or injured, with many more believed to be trapped under the rubble.

